191106-N-PQ586-1109 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 6, 2019) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Richard Coyle, from Santa Clarita Calif., assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, administers a flu shot to a Sailor in the medical department of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support regional stability, reassure partners and allies, and maintain a presence to respond to any crisis ranging from humanitarian assistance to contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

Keeping troops safe at home and abroad

Signal Contributor

