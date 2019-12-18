Local vs. Long Distance Relocation: Thing You Should Know Before the Move

It is a common truth that moving is a stressful process and people are not insured against mistakes when they have to organize their relocation. Therefore, it is very popular to order moving services in reputable companies and minimize the number of challenges caused by moving.

One of the main difficulties faced by people who want to turn to the moving company is the lack of understanding of what difference there is between local and long-distance relocation. Naturally, the thing is in the distance covered, but what are the exact numbers and other features to differentiate them? Let’s find out this difference and learn the things to do yourself even if you order moving services.

Difference between local and long-distance move

It makes no difference what type of relocation you choose: commercial or residential – both of them can be local or long-distance ones. However, every person understands that the main difference in local and long-distance moves is in the distance covered. In fact, there is no exact number of mileage to cover to differentiate local and long-distance relocation. The reason for that is a huge difference in the sizes of cities, towns, and villages. For example, a company will consider the move local if you move the next house in the village or plan to reside on the opposite side of New York City. You will agree that the difference in distance is enormous, but the fact is that both of them are local moves. Consequently, it is possible to make a conclusion that a local move is a relocation within the area of one city or town. When it comes to other features of local moves, they look as follows:

It usually takes no more than one day to complete a local move;

A local relocation is cheaper than long-distance one;

It does not require getting any permits.

When it comes to long-distance moving, this kind of relocation can be of three types:

Intrastate (moving within one state);

Interstate (leaving one state and getting to another one);

International (moving to another country).

Both of these types require long-distance moving services but the main difference between them is a permit. When you move within one state but between two different cities, you do not need to get a permit. This type of relocation is similar to a local one, but it requires more time, effort and cost to complete it. Moreover, usually, the distance covered is over 50 miles in this case.

Moving from one state to another is a more complicated task. Sometimes, there is no need to get any permits for such relocation and it depends on the state you move to. Interstate moving is a time-consuming and painstaking one since sometimes it is necessary to pass through several states to get to the final destination. Consequently, this type of relocation takes more than one day and is more expensive than a local one.

When it comes to international moving, it is one of the most complicated relocation types since you must get a permit to be able to perform it and only some of the companies agree to deal with such relocation so it can be challenging to find one in your area.

As you can see, there is a great difference between local and long-distance relocation, so now you should understand what type of moving you need to order when you turn to the moving company for help.

Things to remember planning your move

As has already been mentioned, a moving company cannot take all the responsibility for your move. Unfortunately, there are no such services as preparing sandwiches or collecting documents and valuables, so some of the challenges connected with both local and long-distance move you should face yourself. According to California Movers USA, many people forget to complete the following list of responsibilities:

1. Switch the utilities

It is important not only to refuse from the services of electricity, water, gas, garbage, internet, cable providers at the home you are leaving now but also contact the providers of your new place of living two weeks before your move to enter a comfortable home on your moving day.

2. Prepare the essentials list

It is always important to take certain things with because unpacking at the new place of living can last for several days or weeks. You should have a suitcase to take with you since it will include money, valuables, some cosmetics and medicine, documents, etc.

3. Say goodbye to close people

It should be you who will notify everyone you love and honor the fact that you leave. It is very important to say goodbye to people since you may regret not doing that later.

4. Book a parking place for a truck

Moving companies do not include this point in their to-do list so it is the client’s obligation to reserve a parking place for a truck. Otherwise, you will have to pay extra for loading and unloading. It would be also great to control the elevator too.

5. Change your address

Visit a post office to take all your mail and parcels as well as to change your postal address for a new one. You should also notify insurance companies and banks as well as any company that sends bills to you.

6. Prepare your new home for moving in

One more important thing to do before all your belongings set off for a new dwelling is to prepare this place. You can make renovations, switch utilities, declutter it if there are any things, clean it and do everything to arrive at the place that will be comfortable and pleasant for you.

7. Declutter

There are always some things that should not be moved. Therefore, it is important to inspect your home before packing and gather everything that has not been used for years. Eat up your food, get rid of empty cosmetics bottles, present your friends with clothes you do not wear, etc. It is possible to sell something in advance or just send unnecessary things to trash.

8. Make arrangements for kids and pets on a moving day

One more thing to consider for people who have children or/and pets is what to do with them on moving day so that they do not interfere with the process. It is possible to hire a babysitter or send them to your friends and relatives and devote all your time and effort to relocation.

Both local and long-distance relocation sets a number of challenges for a person and not all of them can be redirected to the moving company. There are things that require a person’s time and effort, so this list is a great tip for everyone who is on the point of moving.