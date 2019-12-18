Memorial services set for woman killed in Friday’s traffic collision

Memorial services have been scheduled to honor Heidi Levy, who was struck and killed last week in a traffic collision in Saugus.



On Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. administrators at Bowman High School will host a ‘Remembrance of Heidi’ in the school’s quad area, Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said Wednesday.



Levy, who watched over students at Bowman and at other schools for two decades as part of campus security, touched the lives of thousands of kids, according to district officials and Levy’s relatives.



A funeral service is also planned for Friday between 10 and 11 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary on Sierra Highway. Visitation hours are scheduled for 9-10 a.m.



Levy, 69, was struck and killed at 9:13 p.m. on Dec. 13 on Copper Hill Drive and Gold Canyon Drive.



On Tuesday, detectives investigating the case issued a Nixle news release asking for any witnesses or “dashcam footage” from motorists driving on Copper Hill Drive, between Seco Canyon Road and Gold Canyon Road, between 8:50 and 9:15 p.m., to come forward.



