One juvenile detained in connection with gun call near Saugus store

Reports of a person having fired three to five shots in an alley behind a grocery store in Saugus Friday prompted a swift response by deputies and ended with one juvenile being detained.



The juvenile, whose name cannot be released by law enforcement, was detained on suspicion of brandishing an imitation firearm and with assault.



“The juvenile had a B.B. gun,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s COBRA, or Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault, team responded to the Albertsons store on Bouquet Canyon Road at Haskell Canyon Road.



By 8:30 p.m., one suspect described only as a male juvenile was detained in connection with the incident, Detective Dan Finn of the COBRA unit said Monday.



“They responded to a call of shots fired,” MIller said.



Deputies in at least a half-dozen sheriff’s vehicles scoured the Albertsons parking lot, making at least two or three trips to the alley behind the store where the shots were allegedly fired.



When deputies first arrived at the store they found no suspects and no victim, Miller said.



No one was reported hurt in the incident.

