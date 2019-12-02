Rescues on the Runway takes to the catwalk

Mixing pageantry and adoption, humans and animals, Rescue Runway sought to raise money in order to ensure forever homes for dozens of abandoned pets.



On Nov. 16, the Rescue Runway event was multifaceted, working both as an adoption event and a fundraiser, according to Rescue Runway founder Mardi Rivetti.



Around the end of the year, Rivetti said, is the time when animal shelters are the most crowded and perform their highest number of euthanasias. She said people go on vacation or away for the holidays and sometimes do not wish to pay for a sitter or housing for the animal, and therefore drop their pets off at shelters.



This year’s theme was “Head over Heels for Rescues,” which invited back previous adopters and their pets, along with people who work locally to save animals at shelters.



A holiday boutique and fashion show was held during the event, and people were introduced to animals they could adopt, followed by dinner. Miss Santa Clarita Valley USA participants walked the rescue animals up and down the runway, with people able to contribute to financially supporting the animal and animals like them.



“We had quite a few adoptions … at least eight animals adopted and I’m sure there were more, I just haven’t spoken with everyone,” said Rivetti.



Proceeds from the event helped contribute thousands of dollars to the cause of helping local animals and shelters.



“It’s always really fun, and everyone had a good time,” said Rivetti.

Event officials said if residents missed the event but still wanted to donate, more information about Rescues on the Runway can be found at their website, www.rescuesontherunway.org.