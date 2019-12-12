Sue Solomon to stay on as Newhall’s board president

During their organizational meeting held Wednesday, the Newhall School District re-elected Sue Solomon as their board president for 2020.

Board member Brian Walters was re-elected as clerk and Isaiah Talley was re-elected as clerk pro tem. Solomon said Thursday that a majority of the board felt that the current configuration of officers meets the needs of the district.

“The board will continue to empower every child every day through its work regarding equity, which ensures that all students are provided the tools and opportunities needed for learning, academic growth and social-emotional growth,” Solomon said. “The board is looking forward to completing the Facilities Maintenance Plan, so we can have a comprehensive look at safety and facilities improvements.

“It is essential that our students, teachers and staff have a healthy, safe learning and working environment,” Solomon added.

Solomon was first elected to the Newhall School District board in 1999. She was re-elected in 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2015 to serve her fifth term in office.