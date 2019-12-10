Suspect in ‘creepy’ hooded man incident is an 18-year-old student

A suspect allegedly under a hood and wearing an all-black full-length Grim Reaper-style black cloak outside a Saugus elementary school Monday has been identified as an 18-year-old student.



Cameron James Farr, of Saugus, was arrested on suspicion of loitering where children are present, a misdemeanor, by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday after several parents called law enforcement.



The arrest happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday near Mountainview Elementary School.



The suspect was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for evaluation and then booked into custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $500.



About 12:30 p.m., Farr was released from custody after posting bail.



He is scheduled to appear at the Santa Clarita Courthouse on Feb. 7, 2020.



A person dressed in a similar hooded black cloak was seen on Centre Pointe Parkway near Ferry Street within a couple of days of the Mountainview incident, according to two people who say they saw the hooded figure.



Shortly after 8:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to “multiple” calls from parents — some describing the suspect as creepy and scary — about the man dressed all in black near the school.



