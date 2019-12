Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents about the traffic signal for a frequented Canyon Country intersection being out Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet posted by the official Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Twitter account at 10:29 a.m., the signal at Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway is out.

Deputies are asking residents to treat the signal as a four-way stop as crews work to repair the signal.

The signal outage has resulted in minor traffic delays.