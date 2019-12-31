Wind and higher temperatures to start off the New Year

Going into the new year, the Santa Clarita Valley should expect temperatures higher than normal and a windy period, according to National Weather Service officials.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a high wind and icy road advisory in the Santa Clarita Valley Monday that warned communities in the SCV. The advisory expired Tuesday night.

Though it is past the advisory period, it will still be windy, according to Tom Fisher, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“There will be wind,” said Fisher. “We are looking for the winds to pick up New Year’s Day at night until Friday.”

In addition, temperatures will be higher than normal during this time, Fisher adds.

The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast reports that New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with gusts as high as 25 mph Wednesday night. Gusts are expected to reach 30 mph by Thursday.

From Friday to Sunday, the weather should be sunny and clear with higher temperatures, the detailed forecast reports. Saturday will reach a high of 68 degrees.

“No rain in the forecast, but there are some small chances of rain off the front,” said Fisher, adding, “Rain is not likely.”