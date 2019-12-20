Winter Wonderland returns to CrossPoint SCV church

CrossPoint SCV hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Sunday with real snow to play with and sled in, along with a synthetic ice skating rink and bounce houses for each age group providing fun opportunities for kids of all ages.



“This is just another way to bring the community together, let people know we’re here and it’s another fun thing that we get to do each year,” said event organizer Josue Rivera.



This annual event has been going on for about a decade, and just keeps growing and growing, Rivera added. “Last year, we doubled in size, so we’re hoping that we at least reach that same turnout again.”



As Ester, 11, and Aby, 7, Falodun waited in line to ride the train, they sipped their hot chocolate, which was their favorite part of the night so far, they said.



“It’s a very good way to bring people in the community together, and the children love it,” their mother and parishioner Funke Falodun said, adding that they come to this event every year.



Ice skaters of all ages participated in the free ice skating rink, one of the highlights at the Winter Wonderland event hosted by CrossPoint SCV church on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Though some attendees were parishioners, others were simply community members who had heard about the event on social media, such as Canyon Country resident Jenna Edwards and her husband, whose 8- and 12-year-olds were enjoying the sled runs.



The family tries to attend events such as this one whenever they can find them, and said, so far, they’re impressed.



“They’re hard to find sometimes, and they don’t always line up with our schedules, but this one worked out perfect,” Edwards said. “It’s very nice and family-friendly.”

