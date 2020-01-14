14-year-old accused of robbing another boy, 14, at knifepoint

A 14-year-old SCV boy was detained Monday on suspicion of robbery, accused of pulling a box cutter on another 14-year-old during an alleged robbery.

The teen suspect, who cannot by state law be named, faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred mid-December, near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive, in Valencia.

On Dec. 13, a 14-year-old victim reported to deputies he was walking home from school when he was confronted by two teens, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“One of the teens allegedly threatened the victim by brandishing a boxcutter knife, demanding the victim’s baseball cap,” she said.

Out of fear for his safety, the victim complied.

After receiving the victim’s property, the teens took off, Miller said.

Through the course of a two-week-long investigation, detectives with the SCV Sheriff’s Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault team, or COBRA, were successfully able to identify the male juvenile subjects involved.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of one of the teens, where evidence was recovered by detectives.

Following the search warrant, a 14-year-old male was detained on robbery charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station jail, where he awaits transfer to the Juvenile Hall in Sylmar.