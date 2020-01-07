Arts Commission to share 2020 priorities, plans

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.

This year, seven locations across Santa Clarita will have a handful of exhibits and feature multiple artists from the Santa Clarita Valley and the greater Los Angeles area, according to a city staff report.

The seven locations include the First Floor Gallery at City Hall, the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country libraries, Newhall Community Center, Town Center Art Space, the Community Wall at the Valencia Town Center and the Main Gallery.

Every year, these locales set aside space to be used as art galleries “to allow artists to display their artwork while providing the community artistic enrichment and new experiences,” the report read.

Some exhibits include the group show “Presto! The Art of Magic and Fantasy” at the Main from Jan. 10 through Feb. 4; the Rio Vista/William S. Hart Union High School District at the Town Center from January through February; and the solo show “From the Persia” at the Canyon Country Library from April 15 through Aug. 15.

The Arts Commission has also outlined its priorities for the new year, which consist of identifying opportunities to expand public art in the Old Town Newhall area, expanding the curriculum of arts classes offered to the public and considering development of more sequential classes that build advanced skills and communities of interest.

Adopting a three-tier process of developing arts grants and public arts projects by utilizing peer panels is also in progress, following a discussion with the Santa Clarita City Council, which is expected to review the process Jan. 14.

In 2019, city staff developed a leadership training and placement program for business and community leaders to serve on boards of directors of arts and cultural organizations, which is known as the Connection Leadership Training and Placement program.