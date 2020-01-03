Asphalt spill causes lane closure on freeway

A truck spilled wet asphalt Friday morning across lanes on the northbound side of the freeway where the Interstate 5 and State Route 126 meet.

“Only the No. 1 lane is opened at this time,” according to Lt. Eric Lasko of Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Sheriffs and California Department of Transportation responded to the scene at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

Caltrans has taken over the incident to get the asphalt cleaned.

Duration for lane closure is unsure at this time.