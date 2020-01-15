Assault with a deadly with weapon suspect taken into custody

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody in Newhall on Wednesday.

The call came in at approximately 2:21 p.m. from the 21400 block of Grape Lily Circle, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Lt. Ethan Marquez confirmed deputies were investigating an assault with a deadly weapon report, but did not have any further details as of 2:56 p.m.

Officials on the scene had taken at least one person detained as a result of the call.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they had not been called to the scene for any reported injuries.