Bar patron suspected of punching window sent to hospital

A man was transported to the hospital after allegedly punching a window at Black ‘N Blue early Sunday morning.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible stabbing on the 24300 block of Town Center Drive just after midnight, according to Lt. James Royal.

Once on the scene, deputies determined that no stabbing had occurred, Royal added.

Instead, Royal said an allegedly intoxicated bar patron had possibly been asked to leave the bar and then was allegedly creating a disturbance, in which he broke several things, including a window.

Black plastic sheeting temporarily covers a broken window that was reportedly smashed by a patron of Black ‘N Blue lounge in the Westfield Valencia Town Center after allegedly causing a disturbance during business hours, early Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials also responded to reports of a possible stabbing at Black ‘N Blue around 12:30 a.m., according to Supervisor Art Marrujo.

One patient was then transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Marrujo added.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of vandalism, according to Sgt. Mike Konecny.

The incident remains under investigation.