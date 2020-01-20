Here Are Some Of The Best American Business Loans Companies

If you are thinking about taking out a business loan, then you’ll be pleased to know that this is very easy to do. You do however need to make sure that you do your research. If you don’t then you may end up making a bad decision that goes on to affect the rest of your business model. If you want to stop this from happening then you can find out whatever you need to know, right here.

Biz2Credit

One option would be for you to go with Biz2Credit. They have arranged $2.2B in business funding already and they are able to provide you with loans that range from $10,000 all the way up to $50,000. This is ideal if you are just starting up as a business so make sure that you keep that in mind. The great thing about Biz2Credit is that it’s free to apply and the application process is very streamlined too. You can get your funding in as little as 24 hours and when you do, you will soon find that you can be well underway with just about anything you need. Biz2Credit are quite reputable as they have been featured on Forbes and even CNBC too. You do however have to make sure that you have been in business for 6 months or more, and you also need to make sure that you are bringing in revenue over $100,000. If you aren’t then you may have a hard time being accepted by their company and this is the last thing that you want as it could go against your credit rating.

Fundbox

The great thing about Fundbox is that they cater to small business owners. They are very open and they aren’t as strict with their requirements when compared to the above companies. You can move quickly and confidently when you go through their company and you can also apply and get your decision in a matter of minutes. The funds for your company will be in your account the next business day. The whole thing is super simple, and you would be surprised at how much in control you can be. Another great thing about Fundbox is that you can draw from your dashboard and their team are always there to help you. If you do want to pay your loan back early then you can, with your payment total being visible when you commit. This alone helps Fundbox to stand out from the other companies out there and it’s also one of the many reasons why they are so popular. Of course, you should also know that Fundbox are a North America Top 100 winner as well, so this is another credential that helps customers to know that they can be trusted.

Rapid Finance

Rapid Finance are able to offer very low rates to a huge range of qualified businesses. They have over $1 billion in business loans and they are able to offer you a range of financing options. You can get a loan in as little as 24 hours and you would be surprised at how easy it is for you to get the funding you need. The best thing about Rapid Finance is that they are suited more to those who are qualified. So if you have 2+ years in business and if you are bringing in a good amount of revenue then you shouldn’t have a problem getting the money you need. If you don’t have this kind of experience, then you may be better off trying to find someone else to see if they can meet your requirements.

OnDeck

Another great company that can provide you with the business loans you need is OnDeck. They are rated very highly on TrustPilot and they are an online lender. They have had over 80,000 customers and they offer loans up to $500k. If you need a line of credit, then you’ll be glad to know that they offer them up to $100k. As with a lot of loan companies, you can get your decision in minutes and you are under no obligation to get a loan from them even when you have your answer. The funding from the company can be in your bank within 24 hours and this puts them at the same speed as other companies. You do however have to make sure that you have 12 months in business and you also need to be bringing in $100,000 in revenue.

Loan Builder

Loan Builder are able to lend up to $500,000 when it comes to business loans and they can also work with you to make sure that you are more than happy with the service that you have been given. The best thing about the company is that they are able to offer you very competitive interest rates and they are also able to offer you zero upfront fees. Your funding will be put into your bank in a very short space of time and they are also part of Paypal.

National Funding

National Funding have a very high rating and they are also very popular with their customers. You will have to have $100,000 in annual revenue and you also need to make sure that you have at least a year in business too. They are loan specialists as well, which means that if you have industry-specific expertise then you can count on them to work with you to give you the result you need. You won’t have to pay any upfront fees and unlike other companies, you won’t have to worry about paying more if you decide to clear your loan early. In fact, you might be able to get an early payoff discount.

So those are the top loan companies that you can go to if you need a business loan. If you want to find out more then why not contact the corresponding customer service team to see if they can offer you some advice?