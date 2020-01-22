Bill Miranda: A new lineup of Santa Clarita events for 2020

Whether your passion is music, the arts, dancing or there is another way you enjoy spending your time with family and friends, there are countless events in Santa Clarita sure to tap into your interests. As we move into 2020, I am excited to share with you a new lineup of events taking place each month in Old Town Newhall.

Fans of the [email protected] series will see familiar events returning to The MAIN, the Newhall Community Center and along Main Street this year. Under the banner of “Santa Clarita Events,” these offerings in Old Town

Newhall will bring more variety and opportunities for residents to be entertained in the New Year.

Each month will begin with the always popular 10 By 10 Variety Night at The MAIN (24266 Main St.), on the first Thursday at 7 p.m. 10 By 10 has something for everyone — theater, film, comedy and more — as 10 artists perform their chosen work for 10 minutes each, much to the delight of the audience that packs the theater for this event.

In 2019, JAM Sessions moved indoors to the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St., and continue to offer residents and visitors the chance to learn dance moves and enjoy music from around the world. Traditionally held on the second Thursday of the month in the evening, be sure to visit the center in person or call 661-286-4006 to get more information on the 2020 schedule and see when your favorite dance style is coming to JAM Sessions!

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party will be held on the third Thursday of each month — from March through October — starting at 7 p.m. along Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Featuring a new theme each month, residents are invited to come out to enjoy live music, great food, activities and an evening of fun with their friends and neighbors. Stay tuned for the big city announcement when the list of themes for the 2020 season will be revealed.

Two new events that I am excited to see at The MAIN are community-focused and sure to show you something you haven’t seen before. “You’re The Best” is a citywide talent show in the style of “The Gong Show,” where your hidden talents can win you fabulous prizes! Meanwhile, “SCENES” is a cultural music series that will take attendees on a journey through various music scenes around the world and through the ages.

You’re The Best will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the grand finale date and time to be announced later this year. SCENES is taking the place of the former Sidecar Music Series, and a new music scene will be explored on the fourth Friday of each month at 7 p.m. You’re The Best kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 23, and SCENES will make its debut on Friday, Jan. 24, both at The MAIN.

These are just some of the events the city has in store for residents in 2020. In addition to these monthly shows and new opportunities for fun and entertainment, old favorites are returning to the schedule as well.

More information will be published in the coming weeks and months about Santa Clarita favorites, such as the Cowboy Festival, Earth Arbor Day, Concerts in the Park, the 25th Annual Santa Clarita Marathon, Light Up Main Street and much more!

With so much going on in our city each week, you can fill your calendar with fun and unique experiences! I look forward to seeing you and your family enjoying all Santa Clarita has to offer!

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]