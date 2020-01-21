Bunker Hill liquor license suspended

The Bunker Hill Bar & Grill in Valencia had its liquor license suspended Thursday following a number of liquor law violations, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The 25-day suspension follows three violations that occurred in 2019, including free goods violations and sale to a minor, according to public information officer John Carr with the ABC.

The first of these violations occurred on or about March 21, 2019, when the establishment gave away free goods in connection with the sale of alcoholic beverages, which is prohibited under the California Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, according to the ABC.

Bunker Hill was said to be giving away free drink tickets with the purchase of a cover charge, according to ABC reports.

A second free goods violation was then reported on or about April 4, 2019, Carr added.

The third violation took place on or about June 29, 2019, when an employee at Bunker Hill sold alcohol to an underage decoy who was working with an ABC agent during a compliance check, thus a violation of selling alcohol to a minor, per reports.

Bunker Hill, located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd. in Suite No. 3690, is closed until the license is reinstated on Feb. 10, according to a statement from ownership that was posted on the front door of the restaurant.