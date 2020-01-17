Can “Seeking The Soul” Seek His Luck for the Pegasus Crown on His Third Try?

Fans across the globe are all excited as we enter another year of massive horse racing events. It will also give Thoroughbreds another opportunity to prove their worth inside the racing field. Horse racers who faced major disappointments and failures last year can have a chance of showcasing a comeback this year, as well.

One of the most awaited horse racing events in the world is the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, which was inaugurated in 2017. It is said to be the wealthiest horse race in the world, surpassing Dubai World Cup.

Earlier this year, Stronach Group, owner of the Pegasus World Cup, has released the names of 17 Thoroughbreds who will be competing at the race’s fourth season that will happen at Gulfstream Park, on January 25, 2020.

One of the participants is Seeking The Soul. He also took part in the 2019 Pegasus World Cup, yet he didn’t make it to the top list.

This year, Stronach Group has given him another ticket to the Pegasus World Cup. Together with other strong contenders, Seeking The Soul is another potential candidate who can clinch the 2020 Pegasus crown.

Will many bettors wager for Seeking The Soul? To answer this, knowing about 2020 Pegasus world cup betting tips, as well as getting familiar with this horse, is necessary. Let’s see whether this horse has the characteristics to carry a good value when betting.

Seeking The Soul’s Profile

Seeking the Soul is a seven-year-old Thoroughbred that was initially foaled in 2013. He is the son of Perfect Soul, which is also a superstar when it comes to every horse racing shows during his days. Seeking the Soul is bred by Charles Fipke and trained by Dallas Stewart. His jockey is John Velazquez.

Throughout his racing career, he was able to secure two major titles, including Clark Handicap in 2017 and Stephen Foster Handicap last year. His achievement in Stephen Foster H.S. last year helped him gained another chance to run in Pegasus World Cup.

One of the best things that Seeking The Soul can offer is his overall achievements in the allowance races, which he had been doing great since 2016. His first stakes races were on September 5, 2016, where he placed third in Smarty Jones Stakes. After that, he joined another stakes race the following year, which is in Lucas Classic Stakes held last September 30, 2017, and ended up in third place.

Latest Achievements

Seeking the Soul’s first run was in the 2018 Pegasus World Cup, where he placed fifth. After that great finish, he tried his luck in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airlines on May 30, 2019, where he took the 8th place. He did not stop trying and decided to partake in Alysheba Stakes on May 3, 2019, where he placed third.

In 2019, Seeking The Soul was on the top of his game, proving that regardless of his age, he can still work well in the racing field. He started his racing record last year with a bang after bagging the Grade 2 Stephen Foster Stakes crown. On August 17, 2019, he took part in $1 Million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes and finished 7th place.

During the last quarter of last year, Seeking the Soul joined the Awesome Again Stakes and placed fourth. On November 2, 2019, he was given a chance to participate in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, which he ended in 6th place. His last event in 2019 was in the Clark Stakes, where he placed sixth.

Seeking The Soul’s Strength

One of the strengths that Seeking The Soul can showcase in the 2020 Pegasus is his experience in the horse racing arena. He will join the Pegasus this year for the third time, and he had been saddling in Gulfstream Park many times. Meaning, he is used to the positioning at the gate, the tack type, and the weather.

Aside from that, Seeking The Soul has developed a unique strategy that other horse racers don’t have. He was able to acquire this in his seven years of racing experience. Moreover, his confidence has developed over time, and if he starts the competition very well, then he might be able to seek his way of winning the Pegasus crown in his third try.

Takeaway

The fourth season of the Pegasus World Cup is just around the corner and now looking for another horse to be crowned this year. Seeking The Soul is one of the entries that vie for the said crown. The question is, can Seeking The Soul become successful in pursuing the Pegasus World Cup title? Let’s see!