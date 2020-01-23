Castaic Food Pantry seeks donations

The Help the Children Food Pantry off Castaic Road is seeking donations from the community to help fill empty aisles in their warehouse to feed local families.

“I don’t think the community realize how many homeless people we have in the community,” said pantry coordinator Diane Davis. “We help provide relief for families in need of food.”

This food pantry has moved around the Santa Clarita Valley over the past 17 years and now calls its location in Castaic home.

“We serve about 25 to 30 families each distribution day, which we have three of a week,” said Davis.

Because of its success, the pantry is seeking donations from SCV residents because their aisles are low on products. They are seeking canned foods, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, cereal, soup, rice, and personal hygiene and baby items, according to a Help the Children Food Drive flier.

For an extensive list of the pantry’s current needs, visit their website at helpthechildren.org or call 661-542-7048.

In addition, the pantry is seeking grocery gift cards so they will be able to purchase perishable items like milk and eggs to serve to those in need.

Monetary donations also help put gas in the van to pick up groceries for the pantry, Davis says.

“We are a nonprofit, so we operate solely on volunteers,” said Davis. “The only way we can stay open is through donations.”

The pantry is located at 31910 Castaic Road, and donations can be dropped off in the back of the building.

For more information about donations or volunteering, call 661-542-7048