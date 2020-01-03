CBS Film Series to screen ‘Sustainable Nation.’

A screening of the movie “Sustainable Nation” will be shown at Congregation Beth Shalom on Jan. 12 at noon.

Directed by Micah Smith, “Sustainable Nation” tells the story of three indivuduals and their efforts to bring water to drought-stricken regions of the planet.

The individuals travel from California to Africa and India to show the connection between food, energy and water and how to solve water deprivation.

“‘Sustainable Nation’ shows how fixing global water issues is not only a matter of life and death, it’s the start of healing the world,” said a statement from Congregation Beth Shalom.

Nearly 12% of the world’s population does not have access to clean water, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This film came as an effort to solve the challenge of poverty, illness and lack of opportunity in regions that lack sanitary drinking water.

Reservations are required and can be made through the office of Congregation Beth Shalom. Tickets are $5, which includes lunch and popcorn to enjoy during the screening.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 for a chance to win a $25 gift card of their choosing. Those who bring a friend to the screening have the opportunity to receive an extra raffle ticket.

To purchase tickets, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 661-254-2411 or email [email protected]