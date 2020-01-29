CHP investigates LAPD motor officer crash on Highway 14

Morning traffic was stopped after a motorcycle crash involving an LAPD motorcycle officer on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near Via Princessa, Wednesday morning. The officer was not seriously hurt in the crash.

Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office, said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash.

“We still have to take a report and the investigation has to get done,” said Greengard, “looks like a solo crash, but doesn’t mean that someone didn’t cut him off, or he had to take evasive action, or something like that.”

Firefighters received a call around 5:30 a.m. alerting them about the collision, and they were on the scene just before 6 a.m. between the entrance to Via Princessa and Golden Valley Road.

Chris Thomas, representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

CHP officials issued a SigAlert, following the collision from 5:30-7 a.m. while first responders assisted the officer.

Traffic was stopped on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near Via Princessa, for more than 2.5 hours during the investigation.

