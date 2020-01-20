CHP issue SigAlert for big-rig crash

Motorists traveling on the southbound on Interstate 5, south of Smokey Bear Road, were delayed by a semi-truck crash prompting a SigAlert by CHP officers for an undetermined duration.

A driver of a milk tanker reportedly went over the side from the southbound lanes of the I-5 freeway around 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to the CHP.

Officer Moises Marroquin of the California Highway Patrol said the southbound no. 4 lane of the I-5 will be closed while crews work to remove debris.

“We currently have a SigAlert for the no. 4 lane of that location for an unknown duration, and looks like they’re actually bringing in helicopter to transport the victim.”

One person had to be airlifted from the scene of the crash to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Cheryl Sims, fire dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters were still on the scene of the crash waiting for an airship to arrive.

All lanes of the I-5 southbound were temporarily shut down when Fire Department copter 15 landed on the freeway to pick up the patient from the scene of the crash, according to officials.

No cause of the crash has been determined at the time of report.