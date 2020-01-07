Cold weather alert issued for remainder of the week

County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.

In a news release distributed on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials said wind chill is expected to bring temperatures below 32 degrees for the Santa Clarita Valley from Wednesday through Sunday.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County public health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

In order for people to take proper precautions, officials asked vulnerable groups to dress in layers, protect their bodies with hats, scarves, gloves and sock, as well as intermittently checking on their family members, neighbors and pets.

Those without a heater in their home, officials said, should visit indoor public facilities or nearby shelters.

Officials warned of the dangers of hypothermia and frostbite.

Early symptoms of hypothermia include: shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include: no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

Freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas, and cause frostbite, according to officials. “The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes,” the DPHS press release stated.

“Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite,” said Davis.

Mike Foley, executive director at Bridge to Home, said Tuesday that the shelter is prepared to increase its capacity for six more people should the need arise.