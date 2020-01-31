County to discuss: K-12 vision care, countywide youth commision and horse evacuation funding

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to discuss vision care for K-12 students, the creation of a countywide youth commission and a donation for a horse evacuation center in Castaic.

Creating the Countywide Youth Commission

If the motion to create a countywide youth commission is passed, it will be created no later than May 15, and the board members will get to appoint one commissioner each.

“In a time when the county is engaged in major efforts to reform the juvenile justice system and aspects of child welfare, it is critical that we have those with life experience be advocates, champions, and change agents as we all seek to improve the systems that impacted their lives from a very young age,” the agenda report states.

After the supervisors all choose one appointee, the remaining spots will be filled through a self-nomination and interview process, according to Michelle Vega, spokeswoman for county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

At this time, it is unknown if there will be a representative from Santa Clarita, but it is possible, Vega added.

Vision Care for K-12 students in Los Angeles County

“Uncorrected vision problems are widespread among county students in low-income communities, creating hurdles for students’ education and health,” the agenda report states.

The Board of Supervisors will explore Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization providing eye examinations to 23 school districts in the county, the report adds.

On Tuesday, the supervisors can move to instruct the director of Public Health to report back to the board with the current practices utilized by districts in the county, and identify potential or existing funding used to fund vision examinations to students in the county, the report says.

Castaic Horse Evacuation Center Donation

The Castaic Animal Care Center’s horse evacuation center received a donation from the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to install fencing at the facility, the agenda report reads.

Supervisors will vote to authorize the $41,000 donation.

“There is no impact to net county cost, since the fence donation is not a monetary donation,” said Marcia Mayeda, Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control director, in a letter to the supervisors.

If the donation is approved by the supervisors, Animal Care and Control has requested that the executive officer send a letter of appreciation to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation for the donation, the report adds.

According to Mayeda, “These services will provide immediate relief to Los Angeles County pets and pet owners affected by disasters.”