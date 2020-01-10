Deputies detain suspects connected to grand theft at Stevenson Ranch T-Mobile

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained three suspected of theft Friday evening after reports of a robbery at a T-Mobile in Stevenson Ranch.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:40 p.m., when deputies responded to the store on the 25800 block of The Old Road, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“The suspects fled before deputies got there,” she said, adding that a crime broadcast was sent to deputies with a description of the suspects.

SCV Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of grand theft at a T-Mobile on The Old Road on Jan. 10, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

Deputies patrolling in Canyon Country at the time heard the broadcast and found a vehicle, which was a white sedan that matched the description of that connected to the suspects from Stevenson Ranch, Miller said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies search a vehicle belonging to suspects connected to grand theft at a Stevenson Ranch T-Mobile on Jan. 10, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.