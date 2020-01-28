Deputies investigate pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision

First responders are investigating a report of a pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision that occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday.
The report of the collision came in at 2:55 p.m. on the 27100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas said the collision involved a pedestrian but that no major injuries had been reported.
“They requested an ambulance but it doesn’t look like anyone was transported,” said Thomas.
Thomas said the victim had been initially described as a man.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also on the scene assisting with those involved in the collision.
A scooter was spotted underneath a vehicle on the scene.
This incident marks at least the ninth pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision in the Santa Clarita Valley since Dec. 1.
