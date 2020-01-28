Deputies investigate pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision

First responders are investigating a report of a pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision that occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday.

The report of the collision came in at 2:55 p.m. on the 27100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas said the collision involved a pedestrian but that no major injuries had been reported.

First responders are investigate a report of a pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision that occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“They requested an ambulance but it doesn’t look like anyone was transported,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the victim had been initially described as a man.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also on the scene assisting with those involved in the collision.

A scooter was spotted underneath a vehicle on the scene.

This incident marks at least the ninth pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision in the Santa Clarita Valley since Dec. 1.