Deputies investigate robbery and pistol whipping

At least two suspects were detained after a suspected robbery that included a pistol-whipping in Newhall Wednesday.

The call, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, came in initially at 3:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Walnut Street.

“There were two suspects involved,” said Marquez. “There was a firearm involved … (the victim) was pistol whipped,” he said, adding that is what the original call came in as.

Deputies then arrived on the scene to investigate and search for the suspects. Marquez distinguished the call as a robbery because a “robbery is taking property from a person with force or with fear.”

Soon after deputies had arrived on the scene, they began an investigation and took the two suspects into custody, according to Marquez.

Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed no one had been transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.

Sheriff’s officials declined to comment on who the victim was in relation to the suspects.