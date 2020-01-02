Deputy involved in traffic collision, no injuries reported

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to a deputy-involved traffic collision Thursday night.

According to Fire Department officials, the call came in from the Sheriff’s Department at 8:11 p.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and 16th Street.

“We went out there and we did not transport, so I can’t report on conditions,” said Fire Department Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. “All they told us was it was a sheriff-involved.”

The Fire Department had no further information about the collision or the number of vehicles involved.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed a deputy was involved in a collision and that there were no injuries.

Station officials were unable to comment further as of the publication of this article as to how the incident occurred, or if another vehicle was involved.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it’s available.