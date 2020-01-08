Domestic violence call ends with arrest on kidnapping charge

A situation that began with a domestic violence call ended with deputies arresting a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping Tuesday night.

At 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to the 29600 block of Cromwell Avenue in Val Verde for a domestic violence call possibly involving a firearm, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“The victim and the suspect are in a dating relationship,” Miller said via email on Wednesday. “Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the female victim who told deputies that the suspect (Manuel Bernal) physically assaulted and threatened her life while holding a firearm.”

The victim reportedly tried to run away from the suspect, but the suspect was able to physically restrain her and attempt to physically force her into his car, Miller said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was not on the scene, and paramedics treated the woman. Deputies then requested a crime broadcast to be sent out to patrol deputies with the suspect’s description, Miller said.

“Around 3:30 p.m., deputies made contact with the suspect when he returned to the residence on the 29600 block of Cromwell Avenue,” said Miller. “A search warrant was obtained and a firearm was seized.”

Manuel Bernal, 20, of Val Verde was then arrested on suspicion of felony charges of domestic violence, assault with a firearm, kidnapping, false imprisonment and criminal threats.

He was transported and booked at SCV Sheriff’s Station where he was being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

The incident, Miller added, continues to be a part of an ongoing investigation by the station’s robbery/assault detectives.