Driver crashes into Jack in the Box window

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man Thursday, after a vehicle crashed into a drive-thru window at a Jack in the Box in Canyon Country.

The call went out just before 8 p.m. Thursday evening, according to Sheriff’s Station officials, who responded to the fast-food restaurant on the 1800 block of Jason Drive and Via Princessa.



Deputies were investigating the driver of a white pickup truck at the scene of the crash, according to Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Shirley Miller.



Deputies cleared the scene upon their arrival, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher, and there were no reported injuries to people inside the restaurant.



This is a breaking news story, additional information will be released when it becomes available.