Fire department responds to house fire

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Saugus Thursday night.

Reports of a fire on the 20000 block of Zimmerman Place were called in to the Fire Department at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“A call came in about a vehicle on fire which was in the garage of a two-story residence,” said Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher with the Fire Department.

Ron Osborn, witness at the scene, said he saw flames coming from the garage and neighbors were spraying the house with hoses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this story.