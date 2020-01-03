Hiker airlifted out of Towsley Canyon, transported to hospital

A hiker who was injured in the Towsley Canyon area needed to be airlifted out by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials Friday.

The call came in on the 24000 block of The Old Road at 1:14 p.m., according to Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Fire Department.

“The patient was extracted by helicopter,” said Lim, “and is being transported.”

Lim was able to confirm that the patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being extracted by the helicopter and handed off to emergency personnel waiting at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene.

Officials closed the call at 2:26 p.m., once the patient was on the way to the hospital. The extent of the hiker’s injuries was not immediately known.