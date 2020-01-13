Inclusive play area set to open Jan. 25

After much planning and receiving parents’ feedback, Santa Clarita’s first city-built inclusive playground is set to open Saturday, Jan. 25, officials announced Friday.

The grand opening is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Canyon Country Park, located at 17615 Soledad Canyon Road, where attendees will have a chance to hear about and explore the variety of elements in the space.

WATCH: Take a virtual tour of the inclusive play area

The Western-themed play area marks the first city-built inclusive play structure in Santa Clarita, which was designed to welcome “everyone, regardless of age or ability, to play, learn and grow together,” according to the city in a news release Friday.

“We received a lot of feedback from a number of parents and agencies and so to see it come together and hear the support is really exciting,” said Elena Galvez, a project manager with the city. “This playground is important for a variety of reasons, especially its promotion of integrated play for everyone. I felt that sentiment, too, from parents in that they want something inclusive for all, not just for their own children and their special needs.”

The playground, which the City Council approved with a $1.1 million construction award to Utah-based Great Western Installations Inc. in February, includes a number of features that residents suggested, including multiple swings, dual-track inclusive zipline, sensory-friendly elements, accessible connections to existing facilities and large shade structures to protect visitors from the elements in the summer months, according to the news release.

A second, larger inclusive playground at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex has been discussed but would depend on funding, said Galvez. At least one school in Santa Clarita, Valley View Community School, has opened a similar play area.

For more information about the play area, contact Galvez at [email protected]