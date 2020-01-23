KB Home announces opening of two communities in Vista Canyon

KB Home has announced the opening of Bluma and Auburn, two new home communities situated in Vista Canyon.

“Over my career, I’ve watched the community grow quite a bit,” said Glen Longarini, president of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura County division. “We keep looking for opportunities to stay here, and we’re very pleased with this community.”

Situated near Highway 14 and the Via Princessa off-ramp, the 185-acre Vista Canyon does just that. It is set to become a mixed-use, pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly community with townhomes, single-family residences and luxury apartments, as well as commercial space, a new transit center and more than 21 acres preserved for recreation.

KB Home’s Vista Canyon development is set to open to the public on Jan. 25th offering several different home models with extensive customization options. January 23, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“When we’re doing our land acquisitions, we do look for places where people are going to be able to play, live and work, all in the same area,” Longarini added. “It’s gonna be a whole different way of living… We’re excited.”

The KB Home project is situated next to Vista Canyon’s 10-acre park, while the town center, featuring retail and office space, and Metrolink and bus transfer station are within walking distance.

“The KB culture is we like to focus on that first-time buyer or maybe the first-time move-up,” Longarini said, adding that these buyers make up more than half of their sales. “So, in this series, we get to have a first-time homebuyer and then a first-time move-up line up in both.”

Homebuyers are then given the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features, all in their price point.

“A business model that we’ve really focused on and is ingrained in our culture is that we want to give that choice to the customers, so they get to personalize their homes… and from the ground up, it’ll be their home,” Longarini added. “Our architects are also employees of the company, so they’re really dedicated to making sure that it’s a home that the buyer wants.”

“No two homes are built the same — it’s uniquely built for each one of our buyers,” added Chris Hopkins, vice president of sales and marketing for KB Home.

The two-story Bluma floor plans begin in the $490Ks and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,650 square feet, with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and two-car garages. While the two-story Auburn floor plans begin in the $550Ks and ranges from approximately 1,850 to 2,300 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three baths.

“The best part is that we’ve got design consultants in the studio, and they’re going to walk everybody through the whole process so it’s not overwhelming,” said Craig LeMessurier, senior director of public relations and communications at KB Home.

All homes are also built to Energy Star certification standards, giving buyers substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical resale homes.

A total of nearly 250 homes are expected to be built in the community.

Both the Bluma and Auburn model homes are set to open to the public on Saturday, while construction is set to begin in the coming weeks, with its first tenants expected to move in by summer 2020.

The KB Home sale office is located near the intersection of Jakes Way and Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

