Lane closures scheduled in Valencia

Starting Sunday, three streets in Valencia will experience lane closures while Southern California Edison pulls wires and installs new conductors at the Pardee Station.

Magic Mountain Parkway, Avenue Stanford and Rye Canyon Road are scheduled to be affected from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“All three roadways will be reduced to a single lane each way and there will also be short closures,” said Gus Pivetti, city of Santa Clarita traffic engineer. “These closures will not span longer than five minutes at a time.”

This is a five-day project, but the road protection measures will be enforced until Sunday, Jan. 19, according to a city of Santa Clarita news release.

To assist with the wiring and installation process at the station, a helicopter will be flying overhead. While the helicopter is in use, South Fork Trail, Iron Horse Trail and Promenade Trail will experience intermittent closures and surrounding streets will be temporarily stopped.

“Some bike trails will be affected and there will be signs warning bicyclists to stop when the short-term closure is issued,” said Pivetti.

Residents should reduce their speed while going through the construction zone.

“Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly,” the release adds.