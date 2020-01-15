Man accused of stabbing detective in the chest returns to court

The trial for a man accused of stabbing a sheriff’s detective continues on into the new year after another mental health assessment has been scheduled for the end of the month.

Donald Chinchilla, 23, is charged with one count of deliberate, premeditated, attempted murder of a peace officer.

Chinchilla appeared Wednesday at the San Fernando Courthouse, where he was ordered to return to court on Jan. 31 for another mental health court update, according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A mental health review was first scheduled and reviewed in court in May 2018.

Chinchilla had been arrested two years ago on Jan. 8, 2018, after he is believed to have stabbed a sheriff’s detective in a Jack in the Box restaurant in Canyon Country.

Chinchilla is suspected of approaching a detective who was wearing civilian clothing in the restaurant and stabbing him one time in the chest.

The detective would survive his wound, and Chinchilla would be arrested that same day in a neighborhood one block north of where the crime reportedly took place.

The detective was identified as a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.