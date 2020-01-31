Man suspected of waving gun around in road rage incident

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident on Jan. 20.

Andrew Fuentas, 20, is believed by law enforcement officials to have been driving near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road at approximately 4:40 p.m. two weeks ago.

It is there that deputies believe occupants in Fuentas’ vehicle became engaged in a road rage dispute with a reported victim in another vehicle.

“The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle then pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot him,” said Lt. Ignacio Somonao of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station via email on Friday. “The victim was able to capture specific information about the suspect’s vehicle as it fled.”

Detectives with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA, then conducted an investigation and said they had identified Fuentes as their primary suspect.

On Jan. 23, detectives served a search warrant related to the alleged crime on the 27000 block of Hidaway Avenue in Canyon Country. And although Fuentas was not at the scene of the search warrant, deputies believe they found evidence connected to the victim’s report.

“The suspect ultimately surrendered to deputies at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Jan. 27, where he was arrested and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon,” Somoano said.

Fuentas was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.