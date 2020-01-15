McKenna recognized for his ‘early career leadership’

The Santa Clarita City Council honored Jerrid McKenna, assistant to the city manager, on Tuesday for earning a leadership award by the International City/County Management Association.

“Being recognized for this prestigious award by ICMA has been an inspiring experience and a testament to the culture of excellence that has been established by our City Council, which supports creativity to reach new heights in public service,” he said in a statement.

McKenna received the Early Career Leadership award in October, which recognizes an outstanding early-career local government professional who has demonstrated leadership, competency and commitment to local government as a profession, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

McKenna has taken the lead as the city’s annual budget officer, traffic safety team administrator, public safety manager, strategic plan administrator and homeless services liaison.

“We are proud of this international honor he has earned on behalf of the City of Santa Clarita and look forward to the even greater impact he will have on this community in the future,” said City Manager Ken Striplin in a statement.