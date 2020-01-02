Monthly community talent competition debut

On the fourth Thursday of each month, the city of Santa Clarita is hosting an ongoing talent competition called “You’re the Best” at The Main, where members of the community can showcase their talent to win prizes.

The first talent show is scheduled Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main Street.

At each show, there will be one winner who wins a $50 gift card. In late 2020, past winners will all compete in the grand finale for a grand prize of $500.

“This new show will give people an opportunity to showcase their unique talents in a fun and supportive environment,” said city Communications Manager Carrie Lujan. “Many people who don’t have the more traditional artistic abilities, like singing or playing an instrument, may never get the chance to perform on stage. This new competition is inclusive and encouraging to all types of performers.”

The shows start in January and go until October.

The city welcomes the community to not only participate, but also to come out and enjoy the show. The event is free to the community and audience members are told to expect the unexpected.

“During brainstorming to come up with a new show — we wanted to think out of the box and bring the community something really wacky, exciting and entertaining,” said Jeff Barber, city arts and events supervisor. “We thought that a community competition would be a fun way to showcase local talent.”

For more information on the contest, or to sign up to perform, visit AtTheMain.org.