Newhall man arrested on suspicion of trying to choke victim

A Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to choke a female victim in Newhall Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. deputies were called to a possible family disturbance on the 24100 block of Arch Street in Newhall.

“It was reported a male adult allegedly tried to choke the victim,” Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller said via email, adding that it was a female victim in her 30s. “Responding deputies, upon arrival, were told that there was a verbal argument that occurred between the suspect and the victim over the use of a family car.”

Deputies, according to Miller, were told that the suspect had reportedly become enraged, “grabbed the victim around the throat and squeezed while verbally threatening the victim.”

The victim declined medical treatment on the scene, Miller said.

Deputies then detained and arrested Guadalupe Albarran, 26, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon — the weapon being his hands — and criminal threats.

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 3:59 p.m. He was being held in lieu of $80,000 bail.