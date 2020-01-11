None injured in Newhall Avenue traffic collision

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Newhall on Saturday.

No one involved in the collision was transported to the hospital, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatch with LA County Fire. The collision happened at the intersection of Newhall Ave and Railroad Avenue.

“The call came in at 1:18 p.m. of a motorcycle down,” said Pickett

The collision did not result in any lane closures, according to Sgt. Mike Konecny.