One car overturned on Newhall Ranch Road, no injuries reported

A three-car traffic collision on Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road Tuesday morning left one car overturned, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

“No person (was) trapped and all occupants were out of their vehicles,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for County Fire.

No injuries were reported as of 11:50 a.m., according to Bennett.

Airbags were deployed in at least one vehicle, witnesses on the scene reported.

“(Fire) received the call at 11:36 a.m., and units were dispatched at 11:37 a.m.,” said Bennett. “(Units were) on scene at 11:44 a.m..”