One detained, accused of brandishing gun on train

A man was detained after allegedly brandishing a gun on a Metrolink train in Newhall on Thursday.

The incident began after officials with the Los Angeles County Transit Services Bureau received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. that a passenger on a southbound train coming from Lancaster headed for Los Angeles Union Station allegedly had been spotted with a gun.

“We got a call about a person who removed a gun out of his pocket and then placed it back into his pocket,” said Lt. Abi Sahile of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the call at the Newhall Metrolink station.

“When the units arrived, they contacted the suspect and detained him without incident,” said Sahile.

Law enforcement officials, in addition to arresting the suspect, were able to recover the gun as well, Sahile said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

