One sent to the hospital after car crashes into light pole

One person was sent to the hospital after their car crashed into a light pole in Canyon Country Friday afternoon.

The call, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Spokesman Austin Bennett, came from near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue at 4:35 p.m.

“One person was transported at (4:51 p.m.) to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital),” said Bennett.

The car had gone off the road and knocked over a telephone pole, before coming to a stop in the bushes alongside the road.

The status of the injured driver is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.