Overturned car on Newhall Ranch Road results in no injuries

A traffic collision involving an overturned car on Newhall Ranch Road and Gateway Village Tuesday morning resulted in no injuries.

“It was a no persons trapped and they also cancelled the squad,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no transport needed.”

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, leaving one overturned, according to witnesses on the scene.

“There were no injuries,” said Henry Narvaez, L.A. County Fire Department inspector.

The Fire Department initially received the call at 8:33 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene by 8:38 a.m., Lim says.