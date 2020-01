Fire officials responded to a report of a plane down Saturday morning near the Newhall off ramp on Highway 14.



“We have a report of a plane down with fire, and that is all we have right now,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores.



Fire officials received the call at 10:12 a.m..



A lot of smoke is visible from the 14, according to witnesses on the scene.



This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.