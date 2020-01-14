Santa Clarita to expect rain, Grapevine to expect snow

Santa Clarita is expected to experience rainfall throughout Thursday, while the Grapevine could see a couple of inches of snow, according to officials with the National Weather Service

“We’re expecting rain on Thursday, roughly a quarter-inch to 3 inches,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a NWS meteorologist. “But up in the foothills and mountains, it could be up to about an inch, to an inch and a half.”

Hoxsie said the rainfall would begin in the late morning and continue into the evening.

Additionally, the Grapevine could experience another snowfall, Hoxsie said, potentially causing problems for drivers as they head through the mountain pass.

“We do think we’ll have at least some snow down to about 3,500 feet,” said Hoxsie, adding that the snowfall could reach anywhere between 1 and 3 inches.

The time frame for the snowfall mirrors the time frame for the rainfall, with the snow hitting the Grapevine in the late morning and then continuing into the evening, according to Hoxsie.

Temperatures for the Santa Clarita Valley are expected to be in the lower to mid-50s during the day, eventually cooling off to the low-mid-30s to around 40 Thursday night, according to the NWS.