SCV man killed, 3 others injured in San Luis Obispo crash

One Santa Clarita Valley resident was killed and another three were injured in a traffic collision in San Luis Obispo County over the weekend.

Mirko Malobabich, 31, of Newhall, was killed when his vehicle reportedly overturned on private property, near Huasna Road and Saucelito Creek Road, in an unincorporated part of San Luis Obispo on Jan. 18.

Martinique Rowden, 31, of Newhall; Garrett Fairchild, 30, of Valencia; and Emily White, 22, of Santa Clarita, were all injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

All three injured and transported were indicated as passengers in the 1998 Encore M-151 that crashed, and the news release states all three had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The California Highway Patrol news release concerning the report states that Malobabich and his three passengers were driving the military-style two door Jeep vehicle on a private dirt road.

Malobabich is believed to have made an “unsafe turning movement” while driving at a speed of approximately 30 miles per hour, causing the vehicle to roll over on it’s side, the release said.

“The vehicle subsequently overturned and ejected all occupants as the vehicle was overturning,” said the news release, adding that Malobabich sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. “It was determined that (Malobabich) was not using his lap/shoulder seat belt.”

The news release states that all three passengers had not received any life-threatening injuries.

San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s office officials said Tuesday that Malobabich’s next of kin had been notified, and the circumstances around the collision remain under investigation.

CHP officials said via the news release they were investigating whether or not alcohol or drugs played a part in the collision and anyone with information pertaining to this collision should contact the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at (805) 594-8700.