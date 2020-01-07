‘Stealing is never OK’: Deputies nab suspected computer parts thief

Deputies apprehended a theft suspect who was accused of trying to shove gear into his backpack inside the business, according to a release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Shirley Miller said the arrest was made Jan. 2 on the 25400 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, in a social media post Monday night.

“A Valencia man walked into a retail business, selected computer accessories and stowed them in his backpack,” said Miller. “Along the way, he took a few of the store’s candy bars, (and) ate them, discarding the wrappers in the aisle.”

The man allegedly attempted to leave the store without paying for any of the goods he had eaten or placed in his backpack.

“Observant store employees called — and deputies responded,” said Miller. “A 32-year-old man was arrested for theft and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail where he was booked.”

The stolen computer parts were recovered and returned to the business they were originally taken from, Miller added.

The suspect was later identified as Andrew Thomas Kunz, of Valencia. He was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting after a specified prior conviction.

He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

“Stealing is never OK,” Miller said in the post. “Respect for businesses, respect for others. Don’t take things that don’t belong to you.”